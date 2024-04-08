GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pregnant woman delivers baby on road in Anantagiri mandal of ASR district

Ambulance could not reach the village as there is no road to the hilltop village

April 08, 2024 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A pregnant woman, Killo Vasantha, 28, of Cheedivalasa village of Pedakota panchayat in Anantagiri mandal of ASR district, delivered a baby on the road while being carried by her husband and some other women to the nearest road point in the early hours of Monday, April 8.

Vasantha developed labour pains around 4 a.m. and her family members dialed 108 Emergency Ambulance around 6 a.m. The ambulance arrived at the nearest road point, about 1 km, away from the village. It could not reach the village as there was no road. Her husband Bhaskara Rao and some other women of the village lifted her and carried her with their hands, along the kutcha pathway from the village. She delivered a baby girl on the road, while being taken to the ambulance.

She suffered heavy bleeding and the ambulance staff came on foot to give her immediate medical care and helped the villagers in shifting the woman to the ambulance. She was later shifted to the Health Centre at Hukumpeta.

CPI-M district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao alleged that roads were not being laid to the tribal hamlets although funds to the tune of crores of rupees were being drawn under various heads like MNREGS, and siphoned off by unscrupulous contractors over the years. The political leaders come before every general election and promise to lay roads but fail to implement them.

Deputy Sarpanch Killo Nageswara Rao and the villagers say that a road was sanctioned in 2017 under MNREGS. Work was started with earth moving equipment and stopped mid way. Though funds were sanctioned, the work was not continued. They demanded immediate completion of the road to save pregnant women and sick persons of the hassles.

