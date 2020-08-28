Visakhapatnam

Pregnant woman carried in ‘doli’ for two km

A 21-year-old pregnant tribal woman was carried in a ‘doli’ for about two km in forest area due to lack of proper road facility at Choudepalle village in Koyyuru mandal, in Visakhapatnam district on Friday. The woman M. Venkata Kumari who suffered labour pains was carried till a road point where she was moved into an ambulance which arrived from Rajendrapalem Primary Health Centre (PHC) and later shifted to hospital.

Tribal leaders seek basic medical facilities in Agency areas.

Aug 28, 2020

