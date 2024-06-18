Pregnant woman carried in ‘doli’ for 9 km in A.P.’s ASR district

A pregnant woman had to be carried for 9 km in a ‘doli’ from Buriga hamlet of Rompalli panchayat of Ananthagiri mandal in ASR district, after an ambulance was unable to reach their village due to lack of a road, on Monday.

B. Kothamma (20), wife of Bonjubabu of Buriga, went into labour at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. When her family members called for an ambulance, they were asked to bring Kothamma to Rayapadu Road of NR Puram panchayat. As it was raining heavily, the family decided that it would be safer to go to the hospital after daybreak. Early in the morning, the family arranged a ‘doli’ and began trekking from Buriga, reaching at 11.30 a.m.

Kothamma boarded the ambulance at Rayapadu and was taken to the Area Hospital at S. Kota in Vizianagaram district and was admitted there.

Meanwhile, Buriga villagers B. Sanyasi Rao and Konaparthi Simhachalam alleged that funds sanctioned for construction of the road, under various heads, in 2022 were misused by the contractors in collusion with officials, and the road work was left incomplete.

They appealed to the Collector and the new government to appoint a committee to conduct an inquiry into the irregularities and do justice to them. They also said that the villagers had resolved to begin construction of the road with ‘shramdaan’ from Buriga to Vanija village in Vizianagaram district from June 18.