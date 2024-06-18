GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pregnant woman carried in ‘doli’ for 9 km in A.P.’s ASR district

Tribal people demand early completion of road work

Published - June 18, 2024 08:00 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A pregnant woman had to be carried for 9 km in a ‘doli’ from Buriga hamlet of Rompalli panchayat of Ananthagiri mandal in ASR district, after an ambulance was unable to reach their village due to lack of a road, on Monday.

B. Kothamma (20), wife of Bonjubabu of Buriga, went into labour at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. When her family members called for an ambulance, they were asked to bring Kothamma to Rayapadu Road of NR Puram panchayat. As it was raining heavily, the family decided that it would be safer to go to the hospital after daybreak. Early in the morning, the family arranged a ‘doli’ and began trekking from Buriga, reaching at 11.30 a.m.

Kothamma boarded the ambulance at Rayapadu and was taken to the Area Hospital at S. Kota in Vizianagaram district and was admitted there.

Meanwhile, Buriga villagers B. Sanyasi Rao and Konaparthi Simhachalam alleged that funds sanctioned for construction of the road, under various heads, in 2022 were misused by the contractors in collusion with officials, and the road work was left incomplete.

They appealed to the Collector and the new government to appoint a committee to conduct an inquiry into the irregularities and do justice to them. They also said that the villagers had resolved to begin construction of the road with ‘shramdaan’ from Buriga to Vanija village in Vizianagaram district from June 18.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.