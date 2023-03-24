Preferred for low rental, old buildings in Visakhapatnam pose high risk

March 24, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The collapse of the 40-year-old building at Ramajogipeta has brought to the fore the lurking danger the dilapidated buildings pose. People who come to Visakhapatnam in search of petty jobs usually prefer the old and dilapidated buildings owing to low rental.

Many buildings in the Zone-IV of the Greater Visakhaptnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) which includes I-Town, Maharanipeta, Relli Veedhi, AVN College Road, Kobbarithota and several other areas are decades-old and are in dire need of attention.

“The owners rent out these old buildings for ₹2,000 to ₹5,000. I-Town is one of the biggest commercial zones in the city. People from other districts who work in hospitals, shopping malls, multiplexes, shops and street vends in the city prefer these buildings owing to low rent. They hardly seek any facilities and the latter hardly show any concern,” said an official of the GVMC.

All three families living in the three-storeyed building that collapsed at Ramajogipeta in Visakhapatnam post Wednesday midnight were paying meagre rents. Rama Rao and his wife work in hospitals, while S. Krishna, who was living on the second floor, works in a food catering company. The two youth, who were living on the ground floor, work at a fast-food centre.

“Tenants are usually unaware of the fitness of buildings. We need to educate them and the dilapidated buildings should be vacated immediately. We appeal to the owners of old and dilapidated buildings to demolish them, failing which action will be initiated by the GVMC. .”P. Raja BabuGVMC Commissioner

MR Peta police station Inspector B. Ramana Murthy said that the police were yet to ascertain whether the building owner, who lives in Pandimetta, had received any notice from the GVMC.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu said that the civic body had already issued notices to almost all the owners of old and dilapidated buildings in I-Town area, asking them to vacate the premises.

Meanwhile, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari has issued instructions to the GVMC officials to identify the dilapidated buildings and appealed to the owners to vacate them immediately.

