Pre-owned book expo from April 15 to 18

A ‘books by weight’ exhibition of pre-owned books is being held at Lions Club of Visakhapatnam at Ramnagar here from April 15 to 18. The expo will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all the four days.

The books are priced at ₹100 a kg for regular fiction, ₹300 a kg for children’s premium books, ₹400 a kg for children’s board books, sound books, etc; and ₹300 a kg for premium non-fiction and coffee table books on various subjects.

Visitors have to follow social distancing norms and entry without a mask is prohibited.

More details can be had on the mobile no. 98210 26234.

