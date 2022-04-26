The rising temperature causing inconvenience to students in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

April 26, 2022 00:22 IST

Growing pollution coming in the way of cloud formation, says former AU professor

The city sizzled at 40° Celsius on Sunday and the hot weather conditions are likely to continue for a couple of more days over coastal AP, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, pre-monsoon showers continue to elude Visakhapatnam city though summer is nearly halfway through.

“While Vizag experienced hot weather, Tuni, which recorded 41.7° Celsius on Sunday, experienced heatwave conditions. Tuni is an exceptional case as it is surrounded by hills and is like an ‘isolated heat island’, with the town bearing the brunt of the heat radiated by the hills,” says P. Rama Rao, a retired Director of the IMD.

“Cumulonimbus clouds used to develop almost once or twice a week during April and May causing thunderstorms in the city, bringing respite from the summer heat until a few years ago. In the last 10 years ‘catastrophic’ changes have occurred in Visakhapatnam region with summer rain showing a declining trend,” says O.S.R.U. Bhanu Kumar, a retired Professor of the Department of Meteorology and Oceanography, Andhra University.

“I came to Visakhapatnam as a student in 1970, and in those days it used to rain regularly in summer during the evenings. The lack of formation of cumulonimbus clouds, during the last 10 years, has led to a decline in pre-monsoon showers,” he says

“All clouds have vertical velocity but cumulonimbus clouds have much higher velocity, when compared to other types of clouds. The coal dust pollution, fly ash and tremendous rise in vehicular pollution in the city are not allowing cloud droplet formation. Pollution is coming in the way of formation of cumulonimbus clouds,” he says.

“In the last one decade, vast changes have occurred in Visakhapatnam region with vertical velocities of the cumulonimbus clouds not reaching up to the desired height. The temperatures in the inland areas of the city are also generally about 3 to 4° Celsius higher than that in the areas closer to the coast,” says Prof. Bhanu Kumar.

“Normally, during severe hot weather, thunderstorms form over the forest areas of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam during the afternoons. Cumulonimbus clouds form over those regions and they are pushed by the winds, towards the east during the evenings. Thundershowers occurred at Chintapalli and Araku yesterday and Chodavaram received 4 cm of rain today ,” says Rama Rao.