Pre-feasibility study and DPR for Multi-Modal Logistic Park in Visakhapatnam completed, says Nitin Gadkari

‘Timeline for setting up of the MMLP is dependent on the availability of suitable land parcel and financial viability of the project’

The pre-feasibility study for Multi-Modal Logistic Park (MMLP) for Visakhapatnam has been completed. And based on the pre-feasibility study, further tendering activities for selection of consultant to carry out feasibility study and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for trunk infrastructure connectivity have also been completed, said Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

He was referring to an unstarred question raised on the status of the MMLP by YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. On the timeline for setting up of the MMLP in Visakhapatnam is dependent upon the availability of suitable land parcel and financial viability of the project.

The Minister also pointed out that the MMLP in Visakhapatnam is one among the identified 35 locations of MMLPs approved under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Allocation of RUSA fund

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy also raised a question on the objectives of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) fund and its allocation to Andhra University and if it was reduced from ₹100 crore to ₹32 crore and if no funds were allocated in 2021-22.

Referring to it, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Subhas Sarkar said that RUSA is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, operating in mission mode for funding the State government universities and colleges to achieve the aims of equity, access and excellence.

Through RUSA, the Central government aims at improving the quality of state universities and colleges by enhancing existing capacities of the institutions to enable them to be more dynamic, demand-driven, quality conscious, efficient, forward looking and responsive to rapid economic and technological developments occurring at the local, State, national and international-levels.

He also pointed out that the funds under RUSA are released to States, including Andhra Pradesh, on the basis of fulfilment of certain conditions by the State such as transfer of corresponding State share, utilisation of at least 75% of released funds, etc.

According to the Minister, from the financial year 2021-22, release of Central grants is also subject to compliance by the States and instructions of Ministry of Finance regarding procedure for release of funds under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and monitoring utilisation of the funds released. There is no year-wise abd State-wise fund allocation under RUSA, he said.

