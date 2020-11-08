Visakhapatnam

Praveen Prakash to tour North Andhra

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Praveen Prakash with officials during his visit to Nuzvid in Krishna district. File
Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA 08 November 2020 11:31 IST
Updated: 08 November 2020 11:44 IST

Principal Secretary, General Administration, Praveen Prakash will tour five north-coastal Andhra districts on November 9 and 10 to make a personal assessment of the implementation of various schemes, as directed by the Chief Minister.

Mr. Prakash will visit Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vishakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts.

