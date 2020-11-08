Visakhapatnam

Praveen Prakash to tour North Andhra

Principal Secretary, General Administration, Praveen Prakash will tour five north-coastal Andhra districts on November 9 and 10 to make a personal assessment of the implementation of various schemes, as directed by the Chief Minister.

Mr. Prakash will visit Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vishakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts.

