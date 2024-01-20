Prasad Reddy takes charge as Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University for the second time in Visakhapatnam

January 20, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy took charge as the Vice Chancellor of Andhra University here on Saturday. He was appointed as V-C for the second time. Prof. Reddy will be the V-C for three years effective from January 17, 2024.

A senior Professor of the Computer Science & Systems Engineering Department of AU, Prof. Reddy was welcomed by the university staff and students before he assuming the charge in his chamber on Saturday morning.

Prof. Prasad Reddy had first assumed charge as V-C on July 19, 2019 and his tenure ended on November 24, 2023. Prof. Samatha, who is Rector of the university, was made in-charge V-C and continued in that position, till Prof. Reddy took charge again on Saturday.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Prof. Prasad Reddy thanked the State government, particularly Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, for giving him the responsibility of further upscaling the higher education system of the university and its affiliated colleges in the years to come.

He said that he is a great follower of Mr. Jagan taking inspiration from his own unique style of achieving goals despite facing many obstacles without deviating from his path.

