Visakhapatnam

Prasad Reddy appointed AU V-C

P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, a Senior Professor in the Department of Computer Science & System Engineering, Andhra University, has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor for a term of three years from the date of appointment.

Governor and AU Chancellor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has issued the appointment order, as per a G.O released by the State government on Wednesday. Prof. Prasad Reddy was holding additional charge as Vice-Chancellor since July 2019, G. Nageswara Rao’s term came to an end.

