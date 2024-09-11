GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pranaam Hospitals inks MoU with MedTech Society for Make in India Hospitals

Published - September 11, 2024 09:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Pranaam Hospitals signed an MoU with MedTech Society for Make in India Hospitals, a concept of comprising 100% medical equipments made in India, according to a release here on Wednesday.

The agreement was made in the presence of Annie Thakore, CEO, Pranaam Hospitals, and Jitendra Sharma, MD and founder CEO of AMTZ, among others.

Dr. Annie Thakore said, “This partnership marks a new chapter for Pranaam Hospitals. By joining hands with Make in India Hospitals in Hyderabad and Vizag, we are set to expand our horizons, integrating the best of technology and healthcare to serve the broader community.”

Mr. Jitendra Sharma, said, “The collaboration will be a stepping stone towards showcasing India’s self-reliance in medical technology advancement. Together, we aim to create a healthcare ecosystem that serves as a model for the nation, bringing affordable and quality healthcare to every corner of the country.”

Make in India Hospitals are a zero-investment modelled revolutionary approach and a standout feature for healthcare infrastructure. Under this model, hospitals can access the best-in-class medical equipment and technology without making significant capital investments upfront. The hospitals will be equipped entirely with 100% make in India medical devices demonstrating the effectiveness of Indian medical products in a fully functional hospital. This collaboration will inspire confidence among healthcare providers both within India and abroad, according to the release.

September 11, 2024

