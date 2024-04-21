‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony performed at temple in Visakhapatnam

April 21, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Godesses Sri Lakshmi, Sri Durga and Sri Saraswathi was conducted at Sri Mogadaramma Lakshmi Padmalayam, Yendada, here on Sunday. The ceremony included all the rituals under the spiritual guidance of Sriman Srinivasacharya Swami and his team. It was witnessed by former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and his family. The temple is unique in Visakhapatnam as it has been built by using interlocking methods which were used in traditional old age temple construction as per agamasastra. The actual rituals commenced on April 18 and ended on Sunday, according to a release here.

