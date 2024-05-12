Praja Arogya Vedika urges voters to support parties promising to reduce healthcare expenses in manifestos

Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV), an NGO working in the area of creating healthcare awareness among people, has appealed to people to vote for parties, which have included the promise of reducing the out-of-pocket expenses of people, in their manifestos.

The expenditure on healthcare is pushing million people below the poverty line every year. Over 50% of the expenses are being borne by the patient and his/her family members. The government should reduce the out-of-pocket expenses of the people on health, says PAV general secretary T. Kameswara Rao.

Around 28 lakh TB patients, which is about 27% of TB cases in the world, are living in India. Of them, 64% of patients with symptoms, have not undergone the test for confirmation of TB. About 26% (3.5 lakh) of TB deaths in the world, are occurring in India, Mr. Kameswara Rao said in a statement.

He alleged that due to the inefficiency of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the purchase of drugs, TB medicines were not available in various States in the country, causing untold hardship to patients and their family members. The demands of PAV include solving the problem of shortage of TB drugs, the routes for the supply of drugs should be strengthened and distribution improved. The issue of licence for supply of patented drugs and improving the supply of nutritious food to TB patients.