Praja Arogya Vedika urges CM to launch measures to check scabies in ASR district

December 01, 2022 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) has appealed to the Andhra Pradesh government to get an intensive survey done on the prevalence of scabies in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district and check its spread by ensuring proper hygiene and providing medical aid.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 1 (Thursday), PAV general secretary T. Kameswara Rao noted that the rampant spread of scabies among students in Hukumpeta, Araku Valley, Dumbriguda, Pedabayalu, Munchingput, Paderu, G. Madugula and Chintapalli mandals had become a cause for alarm. Almost every student in Hukumpeta is suffering from scabies, he said.

There are 122 tribal welfare schools, 22 Gurukul schools, 11 KGBV, 6 Ekalavya schools, 22 government junior and degree colleges and hostels in the district. More than 60,000 students are studying in these 183 educational institutions. The disease has spread to almost all schools, colleges and their hostels, said Mr. Kameswara Rao, adding that the social stigma associated with the infection was also another issue.

Mr. Kameswara Rao underlined the need for appropriate measures on a war-footing to check the spread of the infection. A team of the PAV was not given permission to visit some schools. In 2016, the PAV organised several health camps and treated nearly 40,000 students with the help of some philanthropists.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to order an intensive survey so that measures could be taken to check the spread of scabies, adding that the PAV was ready to extend any support in this regard.