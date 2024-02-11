Praja Arogya Vedika urged Chief Minister Jagan to bring out Right to Health Act in Andhra Pradesh

February 11, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV), an affiliate of the Jan Swastha Abhiyan (JSA), has appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to bring out the Right to Health Act, which provides access to quality healthcare services to all citizens of the State.

PAV honorary president Dr. K.V.S. Sai Prasad and general secretary T. Kameswara Rao wrote to the Chief Minister on February 11 (Sunday), drawing his attention to the Right to Health Bill passed by the Rajasthan Government in 2023. They said that such a Bill is also necessary in Andhra Pradesh.

They noted that the PAV has already held detailed discussions at conventions and round table meetings across the State and sought opinions from different sections of people, especially doctors, healthcare professionals and others, about the Bill.

The PAV representatives noted that the increasing prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases has increased the out-of-pocket expenses of the common people and the persisting inequities in access, quality, and cost of health care were severely hitting the social and economic progress of the people of the State.

While commending the plan of the State government to secure comprehensive quality healthcare and nutrition for all citizens to realise its goal of ‘Health for All’ by 2028.

The draft Bill should provide comprehensive, accessible, equitable, affordable, qualitative, preventive, promotive, curative, palliative, and rehabilitative health services, including health emergencies of individuals and society at large, they said.