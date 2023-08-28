Praja Arogya Vedika slams Andhra Pradesh govt.’s move to collect additional fee in new government medical colleges

August 28, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) State general secretary T. Kameswara Rao has deplored the move of the State government to collect additional fee in the new government medical colleges, which came up in Andhra Pradesh, this year, under the ‘management quota’ and ‘NRI quota’.

The PAV and Praja Arogya Parirakshana Committee jointly organised a signature campaign in protest against the decision to collect higher fee from students in the new medical colleges, at the Gandhi statue here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kameswara Rao said that the fee under management quota was fixed at ₹12 lakh and under NRI quota at ₹20 lakh and G.O. nos 107 and 108 were brought out in this regard. The service to be provided by doctors, after paying several lakhs of rupees to get a degree, was a foregone conclusion. He alleged that the government was planning to raise money through the ‘sale of medical seats’.

‘Bad precedent’

Praja Arogya Parirakshana Committee State leader K.V.P. Chandramouli said that the proposal of the government to ‘sell 50% of the seats in the new medical colleges’ at higher cost, would set a bad precedent, and encourage the private medical colleges to further hike their fee.

Medical students would no longer develop the ‘motto of service’, and on getting their degrees their prime motto would be to make money but not saving the lives of patients. The government has the primary responsibility of regulating the fee collected by the private medical college to prevent such attitude from developing among medical students. Mr. Chandramouli demanded scrapping of G.O. nos 107 and 108.

PAV district leader I.K. Seshu, Medical Representatives Union State leader M. Sanjay, medical representatives and the general public participated in the campaign.

