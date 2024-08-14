Praja Arogya Vedika opposes PPP model healthcare in Andhra Pradesh

Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) president and general secretary M. V. Ramanaiah and T. Kameshwar Rao respectively on Wednesday expressed concern over the government’s alleged move to establish healthcare services in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model across the State.

In a press release here, they said that the government seems to be considering PPP model healthcare services. The State government provides the land and infrastructure required for the services.

In a letter to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the PAV leaders appealed to the State government to reconsider such PPP model proposals.

“The PPP model in healthcare has historically faced challenges and in many cases has not been successful. Considering the critical nature of healthcare services, which must be affordable and accessible to all, the government must rethink this proposal. Publicly funded healthcare will meet the needs of citizens, especially the poor and the needy in society,” said Dr. Ramanaiah.

The PPP model is nothing but privatisation of public health, which has proven detrimental to the well-being of citizens. The private health sector has completely failed to provide proper healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has exploited the financial weaknesses of the people. Many governments around the world are now focussing on strengthening public healthcare rather than privatising it, they added.

The PAV leaders also made some suggestions to the government. They said the government should increase allocation in the budget for health and family welfare. It is imperative to focus on development of medical infrastructure, especially in backward and rural areas. The high fee structure for medical education should be controlled and reducing the fees will enable more students to pursue medical education thereby increasing the availability of trained healthcare professionals in the State.