Pragati Bharati will take up service activities in all districts, says Vijaya Sai

‘Plan to plant coconut saplings from RK Beach to Bheemunipatnam’

Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Saturday said that Pragati Bharati Foundation will take up service-oriented activities in all 13 districts in the State and started its activities in north Andhra in the first phase.

He said the trust was planning to plant coconut saplings from RK Beach to Bheemunipatnam.

He said that 230 water bodies have been identified and they would raise funds for their preservation by the GVMC. They will also develop cycling and walking tracks along Beach Road with donations.

He asked people to send donations to the GVMC Commissioner and the Collector.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the foundation was started with a noble cause. Collector V. Vinay Chand said voluntary organisations play a key role in serving people along with the government.

Mr. Vinay Chand said services rendered by the foundation in the last one year, particularly during the lockdown, were appreciable. GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said the activities taken up by the foundation reflected the true objectives of the foundation.