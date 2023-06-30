HamberMenu
Power tariff hike burning a hole in the pockets of consumers, alleges CPI Andhra Pradesh secretary

‘There is a huge variation in the cost of smart meter in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh’

June 30, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna speaking at a protest, organised by the Left parties in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna speaking at a protest, organised by the Left parties in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna has alleged that the State government is imposing undue financial burden on electricity consumers as part of the power sector reforms introduced by the Central government. Apart from the hike in power tariff, additional burden is being imposed on the common people in the name of true up charges and smart meters, he alleged.

The Left parties have launched protests across the State, opposing the hike in power tariff and against installation of smart meters.

Addressing the gathering at a protest organised, opposite the Corporate Office of EPDCL at Seethammadhara here, on Friday, Mr. Ramakrishna wondered whether anyone has asked the government to provide smart meters. He alleged that in the name of surcharges, which were beyond the comprehension of educated persons, the government was burning a hole in their pockets. He said it was unfortunate that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had criticised the previous Telugu Desam Party government, when he was in the Opposition, has hiked the power tariff several times, after assuming power. He said that all the Left parties have come onto a single platform, and were standing with the people in opposing the hike in power tariff.

Alleging corruption in the purchase of smart meters, Mr. Ramakrishna wondered as to how there could be a huge variation in the cost of smart meters in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. The cost of each smart meter was only ₹9,600 in Rajasthan, but it was being procured for ₹36,976 in Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that the money was going into fictitious accounts. While the Telangana government was bluntly refusing to install smart meters, the Andhra Pradesh government has not even reacted to the decision of the Centre on smart meters. He warned that the agitations would be intensified in future.

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, CPI(M) district secretariat member B. Ganga Rao, CPI-ML New Democracy district secretary M. Lakshmi, CPI district secretary M. Pydiraju, leaders of Left parties A. Vimala, M. Krishna Rao, G. Rambabu, G. Appalaraju, M. Subba Rao and Kumari were among those who participated.

