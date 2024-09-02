ADVERTISEMENT

Power supply will be restored in affected areas soon: EPDCL

Published - September 02, 2024 08:39 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Supply interrupted to over 3,000 service connections in 60 villages, says official

APEPDCL personnel restoring a power line on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Power supply was interrupted to over 3,000 service connections in 60 villages of nine mandals under five operation circles of the Visakhapatnam-based Eastern Power Distribution Company of A.P. Limited (APEPDCL), an official release said on Sunday.

Discom CMD Pruthviraj Immadi said, “Power supply will fully be restored by Monday as our teams are already engaged in the process. Supply was affected due to rains and winds under the influence of depression over the Bay of Bengal.”

The statement said that a total of 3,299 service connections in 60 villages were affected, which excluded 56 agriculture connections.

A total of 2,583 complaints related to power supply had been received through the toll-free number, 1912, of which 2,175 were addressed.

In all, 32 teams were formed to attend to the power supply issues in the Discom’s limits covering five erstwhile coastal districts – Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari.

“People can dial ‘1912’ for redress of grievances,” the CMD said.

