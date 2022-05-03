Power generation hit in NTPC’s Simhadri plant in Visakhapatnam

Sumit Bhattacharjee May 03, 2022 15:31 IST

Power generation came to a halt at NTPC Simhadri due to a tripping in the power grid

A view of the NTPC Simhadri Thermal Power Station in Visakhapatnam. File | Photo Credit: Deepak K.R.

All the four 500 MW units at National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) Simhadri in Visakhapatnam had to be shut down around 3.30 a.m. on May 3, due to a failure in the power grid. This led to a power outage in the Visakhapatnam district and its neighbouring districts of Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharamaraju. As per NTPC officials, the grid reportedly failed due to some line problems but assured that things would be rectified by Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution (APEPDCL) officials said that despite the outage, there was no power shortage, as power was diverted from an alternate sub-station. "Due to the outage, power was shut off at the Kalapaka sub-station in Visakhapatnam but we immediately diverted the power from Maradam sub-station in Vizianagaram," said Superintendent Engineer of APEPDCL, Mr. Mahendranath.



