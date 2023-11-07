ADVERTISEMENT

Powder, firecrackers seized from a house at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam

November 07, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Based on credible information, officials from City Task Force (CTF) led by its ACP A. Trinad Rao raided a house at Amanam village under Bheemunipatnam police station limits and have seized 18 kg of some powder which is generally used to prepare firecrackers and 650 Deepavali rockets, here on Tuesday. The case was handed over to Bheemunipatnam police. With Deepavali being round the corner, the city police teams as well as CTF teams have been conducting raids at various vulnerable places, especially on the the outskirt areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US