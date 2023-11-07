Powder, firecrackers seized from a house at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam

November 07, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Based on credible information, officials from City Task Force (CTF) led by its ACP A. Trinad Rao raided a house at Amanam village under Bheemunipatnam police station limits and have seized 18 kg of some powder which is generally used to prepare firecrackers and 650 Deepavali rockets, here on Tuesday. The case was handed over to Bheemunipatnam police. With Deepavali being round the corner, the city police teams as well as CTF teams have been conducting raids at various vulnerable places, especially on the the outskirt areas.