HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Powder, firecrackers seized from a house at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam

November 07, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Based on credible information, officials from City Task Force (CTF) led by its ACP A. Trinad Rao raided a house at Amanam village under Bheemunipatnam police station limits and have seized 18 kg of some powder which is generally used to prepare firecrackers and 650 Deepavali rockets, here on Tuesday. The case was handed over to Bheemunipatnam police. With Deepavali being round the corner, the city police teams as well as CTF teams have been conducting raids at various vulnerable places, especially on the the outskirt areas.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.