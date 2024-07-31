Poverty is the main driver of child labour, say speakers at a meet in Visakhapatnam

The Centre for the Study of Social Inclusion in Universities (CSSIU), Andhra University, organised a one-day national seminar on “Child Labour Eradication in India: A Way Forward” here on Wednesday.

AU Registrar N. Kishore Babu inaugurated the event. He said that wide prevalence of child labour is due to abject poverty, demographic explosion, large households, lack of opportunity for gainful employment, economic insecurity, parental illiteracy, ignorance, traditional attitudes and social backwardness. Child labour is a global issue and children are more prone to work in agriculture, construction, manufacturing and services sectors, he added.

Visakhapatnam district Deputy Commissioner of Labour M.Suneetha, as a guest of honour, explained the legal provisions in general and the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 and the Act of 2016 (amendment) in particular. She mentioned the role played by the District Task Force Committee for Child Labour and Child Welfare Committee for rescuing children from work. She explained the penal provisions for employing children in hazardous occupations.

AU College of Arts & Commerce Principal A. Narasimha Rao noted that there are several causes for child labour and mentioned that poverty is the prime driver of child labour.

A.K. Paricha, Emeritus Professor, Berhampur University, Odisha, as keynote speaker, stated child labour is a global phenomenon and was prevalent in ancient, medieval and modern periods.