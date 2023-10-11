HamberMenu
Poura Hakkula Sangham stages protest against arrest of journalists

October 11, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders and activists of Praja, Poura Sanghala Hakkula Sangham staged a protest at the Gandhi statue here on Wednesday. Referring to the recent arrests of journalists and raids on the media organisations in New Delhi, the protesters said that the government agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were illegally arresting professionals such as journalists, lawyers and farmers’ union leaders when they were fighting against the government to protect the democratic rights of the people. They raised slogans against the government and the NIA. The participants included P. Chandrasekhar, M. Lakshmi, Anuradha, Lalita, Salim and others.

