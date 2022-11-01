Visakhapatnam

Poster on All India Railway Chess Championship released in Visakhapatnam

The All India Railway Chess Championship-2022 will be conducted at Sri Subham Indoor Sports Complex here from November 7 to 13. Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Anup Satpathy, released a poster on the championship on Tuesday.

The chess tournament will be organised by the East Coast Railway Sports Association, Waltair. Contestants from various parts of the country would be taking part in this tournament.

ADRM (infra) Sudheer Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Sports Officer Pravin Bhati and Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) A.K. Maharana were among present at the poster release function.


