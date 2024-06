A poster of the State-level DRM Cup Chess Championship, to be held at Sri Srinivasa Kalyana Mandapam, was released by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad here on Friday.

The chess tournament will be conducted from June 22. The championship will be organised by the East Coast Railway Sports Association, Waltair. ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Sports Officer Praveen Bhati and Joint Sports Officer B. Avinash were among those present.

