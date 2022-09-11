Poster of Koushal 2022 science talent test released in Visakhapatnam

The programme being organised to create scientific awareness among students, says NSTL Director

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 11, 2022 19:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) Director Y. Sreenivasa Rao released a poster of Koushal 2022 State-level Science Talent Search Test, which is being jointly organised by Bharatiya Vijnana Mandali (BVM) and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science & Technology (APCOST) at the NSTL here on Sunday.

He said that this Koushal programme was being organised with the intention of increasing scientific awareness and developing research interest among students, as well as the efforts of Indian scientists in Indian ancient and modern sciences.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Sreenivasa Rao said that for Koushal Science Quiz Competition, a quiz team should be formed with the students of classes 8, 9 and 10. The topics for the event are mathematics and science subjects of 8, 9 & 10 classes and "Indian Contributions to Science". Certificate of appreciation, memento and cash prizes will be given. School coordinators should register the names of students on www.bvmap.org by October 15th.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app