Poster of Koushal 2022 science talent test released in Visakhapatnam

The programme being organised to create scientific awareness among students, says NSTL Director

The programme being organised to create scientific awareness among students, says NSTL Director

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) Director Y. Sreenivasa Rao released a poster of Koushal 2022 State-level Science Talent Search Test, which is being jointly organised by Bharatiya Vijnana Mandali (BVM) and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science & Technology (APCOST) at the NSTL here on Sunday.

He said that this Koushal programme was being organised with the intention of increasing scientific awareness and developing research interest among students, as well as the efforts of Indian scientists in Indian ancient and modern sciences.

Mr. Sreenivasa Rao said that for Koushal Science Quiz Competition, a quiz team should be formed with the students of classes 8, 9 and 10. The topics for the event are mathematics and science subjects of 8, 9 & 10 classes and "Indian Contributions to Science". Certificate of appreciation, memento and cash prizes will be given. School coordinators should register the names of students on www.bvmap.org by October 15th.