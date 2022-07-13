Poster of ‘Crossword Competition’ launched in Visakhapatnam

School managements urged to encourage their students to participate in the competition

School managements urged to encourage their students to participate in the competition

On the occasion of foundation day of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on July 15, HPCL-Visakh Refinery, in association with The Hindu FIC, has been organising a ‘Crossword Competition’ from July 12 to 14, among the students.

Director-Finance and Additional Charge Director-HR, Rajneesh Narang, unveiled the poster for the competition on Tuesday, in the presence of Executive Director (I/C)-Visakh Refinery, V. Ratan Raj, Executive Director-Operations & Commissioning R. Ramakrishnan and Chief General Manager-HR K. Nagesh among others.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Rajneesh Narang appreciated the efforts of HPCL-Visakh Refinery in designing and implementing such programmes. Mr. Ratan Raj said that this unique initiative will help in increasing the visibility of HPCL among the future generations and thanked The Hindu for partnering with Visakh Refinery for the event.

Mr. Nagesh invited the schools to register and participate in the competition and encouraged the youth to test their knowledge about the only Maharatna company in Andhra Pradesh.

Good response

The crosswords have been published in The Hindu-In-School on July 12 and 13 with over 16,000 responses from the students of various schools in and around the district. The third crossword will be published on July 14 and will be circulated among the students of the registered schools. Students must solve the crossword, fill their details and return to the coordinator on the same day.