ADVERTISEMENT

Postal official caught accepting bribe by CBI officials

December 21, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused and incriminating documents were seized.

The Hindu Bureau

P. Balasubramanyam, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Bhimavaram Division in West Godavari District was caught by the CBI, Visakhapatnam, while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2,50,000 from a person.

Balasubramanyam issued an order for the suspension to a postman on November 30, 2023 on the ground that a criminal case was registered against him and the same was under trial. Balasubramanyam initially demanded a bribe of ₹10 lakh to revoke the suspension order and a deal was settled for ₹2.5 lakh. The postman lodged a complaint in this regard with the CBI, ACB, Visakhapatnam.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI officials registered a case under Section 7(a) of PC Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Balasubramanyam was caught while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused and incriminating documents were seized.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused was arrested and produced before the Special Judge Court for CBI Cases, Vijayawada, on Wednesday. The court remanded him to judicial custody until January 2. The investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US