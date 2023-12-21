GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Postal official caught accepting bribe by CBI officials

Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused and incriminating documents were seized.

December 21, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

P. Balasubramanyam, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Bhimavaram Division in West Godavari District was caught by the CBI, Visakhapatnam, while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2,50,000 from a person.

Balasubramanyam issued an order for the suspension to a postman on November 30, 2023 on the ground that a criminal case was registered against him and the same was under trial. Balasubramanyam initially demanded a bribe of ₹10 lakh to revoke the suspension order and a deal was settled for ₹2.5 lakh. The postman lodged a complaint in this regard with the CBI, ACB, Visakhapatnam.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI officials registered a case under Section 7(a) of PC Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Balasubramanyam was caught while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused and incriminating documents were seized.

The accused was arrested and produced before the Special Judge Court for CBI Cases, Vijayawada, on Wednesday. The court remanded him to judicial custody until January 2. The investigation is on.

