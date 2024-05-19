GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Post heatwave and polls, tourist influx rises in Agency areas of ASR district

Tourists are visiting popular spots like Borra Caves, Katika waterfalls, Tribal Museum and Chaparai, Kothapalli waterfalls over the past week

Published - May 19, 2024 07:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

After a brief lull, the Agency areas of the Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district are now experiencing an influx of tourists from in and around the State.

Scores of tourists have been hitting popular spots like Borra Caves, Katika waterfalls, Tribal Museum and Chaparai, Kothapalli waterfalls over the past week, according to the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).

On Saturday (May 18), the Tribal Museum at Araku Valley received a footfall of around 1,592 visitors generating revenue of ₹98,000; around 700 tourists visited the Chaparai waterfalls in Dumbriguda mandal, said Mr. Murali from ITDA Paderu. Kanaka Raju, who runs a hotel at Araku Valley, says that a rise in tourist flow could be expected in the next few weeks, aided by the drop in temperatures and light rainfall.

As per the tourism officials, the Agency generally sees massive tourist flow in the summers. However, due to the severe heat wave, which prevailed until a few weeks ago, coupled with the recently held polls, the tourist spots were dull until last week.

“Tourists from various parts of Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, apart from Andhra have been visiting the tourist places over the last one week. We feel the tourist flow will be there till mid-June, till the opening of schools,” said an APTDC official from the ASR district.

