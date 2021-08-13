Post-COVID clinics to be opened from August 14

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 August 2021 01:05 IST

‘Many patients are suffering from after-effects of infection’

Post-COVID clinics are being established in KGH, Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) and VIMS from August 14.

These clinics, being opened on the instructions of Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, are dedicated to the care of COVID patients with long-standing problems, according to P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College. The clinics will function from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. The decision to open these clinics taken as more and more patients are suffering from after-effects of COVID-19. P. Mythili, Superintendent, KGH, K.V.V. Vijaya Kumar, Superintendent, GHCCD and S. Srinivas, Professor & Ho D of Medicine, were present during the meeting conducted in the chamber of the Principal. R. Jagannadham has been made in-charge Medical Officer of the Post COVID clinic at KGH, K. Rajinikanth at GHCCD and Vijay Kumar at VIMS.

