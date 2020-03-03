‘Positive attitude best weapon to fight cancer’

Cancer is not the end of life. Early diagnosis, treatment and a positive attitude will enable the patients to win the battle against the disease. What better way to drive the message home than through cancer survivors themselves?

A large number of women of different age groups in the packed auditorium of Apollo Hospitals, Arilova, on Monday, had one thing in common. They have fought the battle against cancer and won with their courage and determination. They took part in a programme organised by Apollo Cancer Hospital, ahead of the International Women’s Day.

“I have undergone 70 chemotherapy sessions so far, and I am ready for more. Disease is to the body, not the mind. I want to live happily till the end,” said Lakshmi, an elderly woman, who was diagnosed with cancer a decade ago.

‘Changing the mindset’

She says it was her brother, who was diagnosed with a diabetes 20 years ago, who helped her won the battle. “My brother started a sweet club. Inspired by him, I set up a cancer club so that I can contribute to change the mindset of people towards cancer . I used to write poetry but almost gave it up after I was diagnosed with cancer. Meenakshi Anantram of Rohit Memorial Trust motivated me to keep going,” she said.

Seventy-year-old Mahanti (70), a retired government school teacher, was diagnosed with cancer in August last year. She was afraid of undergoing surgery but the counselling by doctors changed her mind.

“I was not scared to take the risk. Now, I am happy. Mental toughness is important for cancer patients to overcome the disease,” she said.

A dose of laughter

Meenakshi, her husband Anantram and some members of their team, in the attires of clowns, brought smiles on the faces of the audience.

“My 21-year-old son Rohit was doing his final year engineering when he was selected for a trip to the UK on a scholarship. Soon after his return to India, he was diagnosed with bladder cancer and passed away after five months,” recounted Ms. Meenakshi, trying to conceal her grief with a smile.

“Rohit used to asked us not to grieve but to support to the parents ensuring similar situations. The clown idea struck us during a visit to a hospital with children suffering from cancer. When we went there in the attires of clowns again, they played with us,” she recalled.