Portion of BRTS road caves in near Rama Talkies in Visakhapatnam, traffic diverted

EPDCL failed to do filling properly after underground cabling works, says GVMC

A portion of BRTS road had caved in near Rama Talkies in Ward 27 here on Friday. This led the traffic police to step in and divert traffic from Assilmetta to Rama Talkies to other routes.

Inspector of Traffic (East Division) Ch. Shanmukha Rao said that at around 8.30 a.m. on Friday, a traffic police constable on duty noticed the formation of cracks on the road and informed us. “We passed the information to GVMC. Initially we stopped heavy vehicles in the route and later all vehicles were diverted to other routes. The road caved in after sometime,” he said. “However, none was injured in the incident,” he said.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu said that the corporation team examined the spot and investigated reason for the caving in. As per the GVMC report, in the recent times, the APEPDCL had undertaken underground cabling works. During completion of the works, they did not do the filling properly. This resulted in the mud or filling material being washed away to the nearest culvert, due to the recent heavy rains. He said that due to the erosion of subsoil, the road had caved in.

He said that already road works were initiated and it would be completed in two to three days. As a precautionary measure, barricades were arranged to stop vehicles from entering the road, he said.