Port workers seek implementation of wage revision

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 08, 2022 04:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Harbour and Port Workers’ Union, affiliated to the AITUC, has demanded immediate implementation of wage revision and payment of pending bonus to workers of the Visakhapatnam Port.

Union general secretary B. Ch. Masen, in a statement on Wednesday, alleged that attempts were being made to privatise assets worth crores of rupees as part of which the Port Kalavani Auditorium, stadium, Kalyana Mandapam and even the Golden Jubilee Hospital were planned to be privatised.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said that a demonstration would be held in front of the Administrative Office Building of the port on September 9 to oppose the privatisation moves.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app