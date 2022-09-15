Visakhapatnam: Port workers demand implementation of revised pay scale, halt to privatisation

It has contributed a lot to the growth of the city, they say

Employees of Visakhapatnam Port staged a protest demanding implementation of a wage agreement, payment of pending bonus arrears and halting the move to privatise assets of the port.

The employees, under the banner of All Party Port Trade Unions, also demanded withdrawal of the plan to privatise the Golden Jubilee Hospital of Visakhapatnam Port, Kalyana Mandapam and the Port Stadium. The union leaders said that Visakhapatnam Port, established in 1933, had developed gradually over the years and has contributed to the growth of the city. It has also been instrumental in the setting up various industries, both in the public and private sectors, in the city. These industries have provided employment to lakhs of workers, they said.

“The Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Heavy Plate and Vessels (BHPV), Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), all owe their existence to the presence of the port. The Visakhapatnam Port is now being privatised in phases. A total of 10 berths at the port have been given to private players under PPP mode. Adani Group, which was given EQ 1 and 2 berths, had brought only one ship. They had taken back their investment, along with interest, amounting to crores of rupees from the port, which had lost berth charges in the deal,” the union leaders alleged. The same was the case with WQ berth, they said.

They also alleged that the OHC plant and OB-1 and OB-2 berths were given to Essar Group at a throwaway price. In the name of National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), and claimed that steps were afoot to sell five berths, valued at ₹1,482 crore, to private operators for ₹988 crore.

Port Golden Jubilee Hospital, which was providing medical facilities to 13,000 families, including retired employees and their families, was planned to be handed over to private players under PPP, for which an agency was already appointed. Similarly, port lands were proposed to be handed over to private investors for development, workers alleged.

The other demands of the workers include: immediate implementation of the wage revision agreement without placing any conditions, stop sale of berths in the name of NMP, immediate filling up of vacancies and continuation of the Old Pension Scheme for those employees, who had joined service after 2004.