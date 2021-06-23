Port Trust organising special vaccination drive for 18-plus age group

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 June 2021 19:23 IST

A special vaccination drive for those who are 18 years and above is being organised by the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) from June 21 according to the instructions of the Central government.

The vaccination programme, being held under the guidance of VPT Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao, is being conducted Golden Jubilee Hospital, DLB Hospital, Sports Complex, Chinamushidiwada Dispensary Branch and Murali Nagar Elementary School area.

This drive, mainly intended for the family members and relatives of employees, retired employees and seafarers, can also be utilised by others in the eligible age group.

Nearly 95% of VPT employees were vaccinated as part of the drive.

In the first phase, the VPT has vaccinated the frontline warriors (Medical Department staff) from February 8 and subsequently vaccinated employees, who are 45 years and above, retired employees, their dependents and seafarers.