Port staff seek implementation of HC orders on payment of dearness relief

January 12, 2024 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The VPT Staff Association has sought early implementation of the directions of the AP High Court, issued on July 26, 2023, to pay dearness relief on drop in pension (personal pension with main pension) within six weeks.

In a statement on Monday, the Association general secretary, K. Prabhakara Rao, noted that though the six weeks time given by the High Court had expired long ago, the orders were not being implemented. Instead of complying with the orders, the Ministry issued a letter on October 30, 2023, to the Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority on October 30, 2023, to obtain legal opinion from the Deputy Solicitor General of India.

The union leader noted that the High Court orders are superior to that of the legal opinion of the Government Solicitor, and the same was conveyed to the Ministry for issue of necessary orders for implementation or payment orders to the pensioners.

The Association had filed writ petitions, for payment of dearness relief, in the AP High Court as the Shipping Ministry had issued orders for payment of drop in pension through its letter (dated 24/07/2008) from the date of retirement till date.

Mr. Prabhakara Rao also alleged that one of the union leaders was collecting individual forms from the pensioners and misleading them. He appealed to the senior trade union leaders to ensure that justice was done to workers and pensioners.

