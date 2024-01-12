GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Port staff seek implementation of HC orders on payment of dearness relief

January 12, 2024 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The VPT Staff Association has sought early implementation of the directions of the AP High Court, issued on July 26, 2023, to pay dearness relief on drop in pension (personal pension with main pension) within six weeks.

In a statement on Monday, the Association general secretary, K. Prabhakara Rao, noted that though the six weeks time given by the High Court had expired long ago, the orders were not being implemented. Instead of complying with the orders, the Ministry issued a letter on October 30, 2023, to the Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority on October 30, 2023, to obtain legal opinion from the Deputy Solicitor General of India.

The union leader noted that the High Court orders are superior to that of the legal opinion of the Government Solicitor, and the same was conveyed to the Ministry for issue of necessary orders for implementation or payment orders to the pensioners.

The Association had filed writ petitions, for payment of dearness relief, in the AP High Court as the Shipping Ministry had issued orders for payment of drop in pension through its letter (dated 24/07/2008) from the date of retirement till date.

Mr. Prabhakara Rao also alleged that one of the union leaders was collecting individual forms from the pensioners and misleading them. He appealed to the senior trade union leaders to ensure that justice was done to workers and pensioners.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / unions

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.