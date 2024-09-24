Port, dock workers oppose private participation in upgradation of Port Golden Jubilee Hospital in Visakhapatnam

A day-long dharna was staged by port and dock workers, under the aegis of CITU, at the Administrative Office of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Tuesday, demanding that the proposed upgradation of the Golden Jubilee Hospital (GJH) of Visakhapatnam Port be taken up by the port with its own funds.

The participants, carrying banners and placards, raised slogans against the proposal to upgrade the GJH, which has been offering medical and health services to countless employees, pensioners and their families over the past few decades, under the PPP mode.

Addressing the gathering, Public Sector Employees Coordination Committee co-convener Kumar Mangalam said that the hospital, which started operations with 80 beds a few decades ago, now has a strength of 150 beds. It has been rendering services to officials, employees, workers, family pensions, pool khalasis, casual workers and CISF personnel and their families. He deplored the decision to invite private investors for the upgradation of the hospital into a 300-bed multi-disciplinary speciality facility.

The move would place the employees, workers and their families, availing of medical facilities, at the mercy of the private partners. It could even deprive medical facilities to pensioners, pool workers and their families. He recalled that the CAG Report described the PPP/BOT systems implemented in ports in the past, as a ‘failure’. He said that initially the users would be made to believe that it was a good idea. The users would realise their folly only when the facilities would be withdrawn one after the other on various grounds. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the public how private hospitals would fleece patients, he alleged.

Mr. Kumar Mangalam demanded that the port management give up its plan of privatising the hospital in the name of PPP. He said it was unfortunate that the management was trying to shirk its responsibility by deciding to rope in private players in a bid to privatise the hospital. The Indian Ports Association (IPA) has also failed in honouring its promise that any decision on privatisation of hospitals in ports would be taken only after consulting all federations.

United Port and Dock Employees Union general secretary K. Satyanarayana, organising secretary V. Ramalingeswara Rao, VDLB Workers Union president J. Satyanarayana and secretary B. Lakshmana Rao were among those who participated in the protest.