Poor visibility affects flights from Visakhapatnam Airport

Published - September 08, 2024 03:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Poor visibility due to continual rain in Visakhapatnam since Friday night has led to delays in the arrival and departure of flights at Vizag Airport from Bengaluru and Hyderabad on Sunday.

The i 5 1528 Bengaluru – Vizag flight, which was scheduled to take off from Bengaluru at 6.25 a.m. was delayed due to low visibility and finally landed in Vizag at 12.10 p.m. The other flights delayed are: 15 1528 Vizag to Hyderabad; 15 1529 Hyderabad – Vizag will arrive at 3.30 p.m. and 15 1529 Vizag to Bengaluru will depart at 4 p.m. and IX 1946 Hyderabad-Vizag and 1945 Vizag – Hyderabad, according to Airport Director S. Raja Reddy.

