Visakhapatnam

Poor sanitation near Poorna Market irks official

GVMC Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao expressed anger over sanitary wing officials for poor sanitation near Poorna Market. He inspected the surrounding areas of Poorna Market and fruit market in Zone III here on Friday. He asked the sanitary inspector to ensure cleaning of roads and drainages from time to time. He also enquired whether door-to-door garbage collection is going on daily. Mr. Sanyasi Rao also appealed to the shopkeepers to use dustbins without fail and also hand over waste to the sanitary staff. He instructed the GVMC staff to impose fines on those shopkeepers using plastic.

