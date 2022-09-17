Poor sanitation irks GVMC Commissioner in Visakhapatnam

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 17, 2022 23:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu expressed his displeasure over poor sanitation in some areas in Ward 28, here. He conducted his first morning inspection at Ram Nagar, Nehru Quarters and YSR Central Park on Saturday after assuming charge. He said that he has found debris at various public places in the ward and a gedda at Nehru quarters was not cleaned properly

Mr. Raja Babu has interacted with a few CLAP vehicle drivers and checked their logbooks. He also checked a few tiffin shops whether plastic is being used. Ward Corporator P. Appalakonda informed the Commissioner that the sanitary workers of GVMC were allotted to CLAP vehicle duties due to which sanitation is hit at some parts in the ward.

Later, the GVMC officials have organised ‘Swachhta league’, a rally to create awareness over cleanliness and plastic ban. Mr. Raja Babu has flagged off the rally at YSR Central Park in which a number of youth, resident welfare association members and self-help groups (SHGs) participated.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CMO KSLG Sastry, Zonal Commissioners and others participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app