Poor sanitation irks GVMC Commissioner in Visakhapatnam

’

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu expressed his displeasure over poor sanitation in some areas in Ward 28, here. He conducted his first morning inspection at Ram Nagar, Nehru Quarters and YSR Central Park on Saturday after assuming charge. He said that he has found debris at various public places in the ward and a gedda at Nehru quarters was not cleaned properly

Mr. Raja Babu has interacted with a few CLAP vehicle drivers and checked their logbooks. He also checked a few tiffin shops whether plastic is being used. Ward Corporator P. Appalakonda informed the Commissioner that the sanitary workers of GVMC were allotted to CLAP vehicle duties due to which sanitation is hit at some parts in the ward.

Later, the GVMC officials have organised ‘Swachhta league’, a rally to create awareness over cleanliness and plastic ban. Mr. Raja Babu has flagged off the rally at YSR Central Park in which a number of youth, resident welfare association members and self-help groups (SHGs) participated.

CMO KSLG Sastry, Zonal Commissioners and others participated.