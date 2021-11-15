Poor polling in the early hours in GVMC

VISAKHAPATNAM:

15 November 2021 13:33 IST

While ward 31 recorded a polling percentage of 6%, ward 61 recorded 9%

The voter turnout till about 10 am in the two wards (31 and 61) under GVMC (Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation) that have gone for bypolls has been very poor, here on November 15.

The total electorate in ward 31 is 15,835 that includes 7,754 males, 8,080 females and one in the others category. The total electorate in ward 61 is 14,089 that includes 6,931 males, 7,156 females and two in the others category.

