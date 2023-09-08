ADVERTISEMENT

Pomp marks Janmashtami celebrations at ISKCON

September 08, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees taking part in Janmashtami celebrations at the ISKCON temple in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The second day of Krishna Janmashtami festival was celebrated with pomp at the ISKCON temple at Sagar Nagar here on Thursday.

Several rituals including Mangala Harathi and abhishekams were performed amid of Harinama. Nitai Sevini Mataji and temple president Samba Das delivered discourses on ‘Pastimes of Little Krishna’. The deities of Sri Sri Radha Damodar were adorned with silk vastram brought from Vrindavana and flowers procured from different parts of the country. Devotees thronged the temple since early morning to offer prayers to the Lord.

A ‘Harinama Mandapam’ was set up where devotees chanted the ‘Hare Krishna Maha Mantra’ 108 times before darshan. ‘Utlotsavam’ was organised in the evening.

Children in the attires of Radha, Lord Krishna and Lord Balram participated in the fancy dress competitions. They also performed at dance competitions.

Visakhapatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, MLC Varudu Kalyani, City Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Srikanth Varma and others had darshan of the deity. Students and NCC cadets from various colleges helped the devotees as volunteers duruig the celebrations.

