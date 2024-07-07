Pomp and gaiety mark Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations in Visakhapatnam

Religious fervour and gaiety marked Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations by various temples and organisations in the city on Sunday. Hundreds of devotees participated in pulling the chariots amid chants of Jai Jagannath.

Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a socio cultural organisation in the city, organised the procession from Sri Jagannath temple premises at Daspalla Hills, near All India Radio. The deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were taken from sanctum sanctorum of the temple to the colourfully decorated chariot in a ritual called Pahandi Bije.

President of the Samaj J K Nayak, donning the role of Gajapati Maharaj, swept the platform of the chariot signifying even the king is a servitor of the Lord. Later, the chariot was pulled by devotees to Gundicha temple at Lawsons Bay Colony through Children’s Arena, Millennium Bunk, AU Out Gate, Chinna Waltair, East Point Railway Guest House, Vuda park and Shanti Ashram.

The deities will be worshipped at the Gundicha temple till July 15 and return to the main temple called Bahuda Yatra.

Starting on Monday (July 8), ethnic Odia savouries will be the part of the offerings.

Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Rajiv Kumar Singh, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and ADRM Manoj Kumar Sahoo of Waltair Division were among other devotees, who pulled the chariot. Marwadi Yauva Manch and Gurudwara Sadh Sangat of Punjabi Community distributed refreshments to the devotees. Bimal Kumar Mahanta, general secretary was present.